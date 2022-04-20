Learning more about National Cleaning for a Reason Week with Dazzle Cleaning Service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Cleaning for a Reason Week. If you’re not familiar with Cleaning for a Reason, it’s a program that provides free home cleaning to patients battling cancer. Since their founding in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason and its partners have provided free home cleaning for more than 44,750 cancer patients and their families across all 50 states and Canada. These services are valued at more than $15.2 million.

Locally, Dazzle Cleaning Service in DeWitt, is a supporter of Cleaning for a Reason and have helped many local families by providing free house cleaning services to families undergoing cancer treatment. Find out more about this great cause, how you can donate and how you can apply to receive these services for your family and/or a family that you may know that is battling cancer.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.