Advertisement

Learning more about National Cleaning for a Reason Week with Dazzle Cleaning Service

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week is National Cleaning for a Reason Week. If you’re not familiar with Cleaning for a Reason, it’s a program that provides free home cleaning to patients battling cancer. Since their founding in 2006, Cleaning for a Reason and its partners have provided free home cleaning for more than 44,750 cancer patients and their families across all 50 states and Canada. These services are valued at more than $15.2 million.

Locally, Dazzle Cleaning Service in DeWitt, is a supporter of Cleaning for a Reason and have helped many local families by providing free house cleaning services to families undergoing cancer treatment. Find out more about this great cause, how you can donate and how you can apply to receive these services for your family and/or a family that you may know that is battling cancer.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
‘Accused me by name’ -- Michigan Sen. McMorrow blasts striking claims by Education Committee Chair
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

Latest News

First woman CEO
First female CEO for the YMCA steps into new position
Baked Goods by Dominic
‘Baked Goods By Dominic’ spreads treats and awareness about autism
Brock Fletcher
Brock Fletcher talks about some of the new realities when it comes to interest rates and the real estate market
WIOW: basketball drills
Basketball drills to up your game