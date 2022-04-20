Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels was convicted of murder Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting.

Krashawna Emond Walker, a 25-year-old resident of Jackson, was fatally shot in Summit Township on March 20, 2021. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Quarrels was identified as a suspect and was taken into custody two days later in Battle Creek.

A jury convicted Quarrels guilty Wednesday on charges of second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She faces the possibility of life in prison.

Quarrels is expected to return to court June 8 for sentencing.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.