Lansing Parks and Rec: Name that bus! (Please)

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get those creative wheels rolling because the Lansing Parks and Recreation is seeking names for a new recreational bus.

The department recently acquired a recreation bus, which they intend to take to Lansing events and centers with games and activities. But first, it needs a name.

Now Desk: Clouds increase, showers expected ahead of a great weekend

Lansing’s Parks and Recreation Department put out the call on social media Tuesday for the public to submit their ideas for a bus name. They included words to get the ideas rolling, such as play, parks, rec, recreation, community and connection.

Before the bus makes its debut as an official Lansing Parks and Recreation vehicle, it will be getting a facelift to go with the new name.

Name ideas can be submitted on the City of Lansing’s website.

