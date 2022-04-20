Hilltop View Farms hosting Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour
Show your mom she’s the GOAT with quality time with the kids
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Treat your favorite mom to some quality time with goats this Mother’s Day.
Hilltop View Farms in Williamston is hosting a Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour on May 8. Visitors get a sweet farm experience in a 100-year-old barn, where participants will be treated with mimosas, a light brunch, a build-your-own-bouquet bar and time with the goats.
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the official Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour, Brunch and Bouquet Bar event page here.
