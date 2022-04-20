Hauser returning to East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forward Joey Hauser is returning to the hardwood at the Breslin Center for another year of eligibility.
In his two seasons with Michigan State, the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a 37.5% from the three-point range.
Hauser made the announcement on Twitter, which can be seen below.
“We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead,” Hauser said.
In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Hauser had a career-high 27 points against Davidson, matching his efforts against Wisconsin on Christmas Day of 2020.
Hauser sat out the 2019-2020 season after the NCAA did not approve a waiver for immediate eligibility.
On Tuesday, forward Julius Marble II entered the transfer portal after three years in East Lansing.
