Hauser returning to East Lansing

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing seconds of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forward Joey Hauser is returning to the hardwood at the Breslin Center for another year of eligibility.

In his two seasons with Michigan State, the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a 37.5% from the three-point range.

Michigan State University's Nia Clouden drafted to WNBA

Hauser made the announcement on Twitter, which can be seen below.

“We’ve got goals we want to achieve and I can’t wait for this season ahead,” Hauser said.

In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Hauser had a career-high 27 points against Davidson, matching his efforts against Wisconsin on Christmas Day of 2020.

Hauser sat out the 2019-2020 season after the NCAA did not approve a waiver for immediate eligibility.

On Tuesday, forward Julius Marble II entered the transfer portal after three years in East Lansing.

Julius Marble enters transfer portal

