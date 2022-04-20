Advertisement

Fred Hampton childhood home gets historical landmark status

In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther...
In this Oct. 29, 1969, photo, Fred Hampton, center, chairman of the Illinois Black Panther party, speaks outside a rally outside the U.S. Courthouse in Chicago while Dr. Benjamin Spock, background, listens. The Illinois childhood home of Hampton, an iconic Black Panther Party leader who was shot and killed during a 1969 police raid of his Chicago apartment, has been designated a historical landmark. (AP Photo/ESK, File)(ESK | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — The suburban Chicago home where slain Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton grew up has been designated a historical landmark by the village of Maywood.

The vote follows a yearlong campaign that was tied to the Academy Award-winning film about Hampton and his 1969 death during a police raid in Chicago called “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

It’s also part of a broader effort to further recognize the Black Panther Party’s role in the civil rights movement.

Hampton was killed during a raid of his Chicago apartment.

Later, many of those involved in the raid faced criminal charges. They were acquitted but the families of Hampton and others were awarded a nearly $2 million settlement by a federal judge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
‘Accused me by name’ -- Michigan Sen. McMorrow blasts striking claims by Education Committee Chair
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference...
NY Times report: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign
Rain causes headache for Michigan farmers
A rally was held at the steps of the Michigan Capitol Building on April 21, 2022.
Hundreds gather in Lansing to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Satellite photos show possible mass graves near Mariupol
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say