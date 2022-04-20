Advertisement

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels
Lansing woman convicted of murder in fatal Jackson County shooting
Michigan State Office Building
Proposal would force Michigan state workers to return to office full-time
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
Senator Mallory McMorrow responds to accusations by Senator Lana Theis
‘Accused me by name’ -- Michigan Sen. McMorrow blasts striking claims by Education Committee Chair
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot
Prosecutor in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case drops out

Latest News

The US will send $800 million in additional military aid to Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, DOD, FRANCE 2,...
Biden announces more aid for Ukraine
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family, supporters of Patrick Lyoya to march in Lansing Thursday
Livestream: March to Lansing Capitol Building calls for justice, oversight
FILE - Former NFL football player Daryle Lamonica speaks at a news conference as part of the...
Former Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica dies at age 80
President Joe Biden discussed U.S. aid to assist Ukraine against Russian invaders. (CNN, POOL)
Biden announces heavy artillery, other weapons for Ukraine