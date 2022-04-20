Delhi Township Fire Department did not text you regarding a shirt sale
Department called the texts sent to residents “a total scam.”
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Delhi Township Fire Department are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating the department.
In a warning to residents, the department said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is Delhi Township.
In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link.
