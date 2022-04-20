Delhi Township Fire Department did not text you regarding a shirt sale

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Delhi Township Fire Department are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating the department.

In a warning to residents, the department said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is Delhi Township.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link.

“Dear [name], Delhi Township Fire Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now [website link]”

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.