Delhi Township Fire Department did not text you regarding a shirt sale

Department called the texts sent to residents “a total scam.”
(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Delhi Township Fire Department are letting residents know of a scam text impersonating the department.

In a warning to residents, the department said they are not affiliated with the text, nor is Delhi Township.

In a social media post Wednesday, officials posted a screenshot of one of the alleged texts and told residents to not respond or open the link.

