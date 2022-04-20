Advertisement

Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,474 new cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

As of April 20, 2022, there are officially 9,063 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,474 new cases of COVID and 78 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,496 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,104 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,411,464 cases and 35,935 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 446 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 418 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 6.37%. It was 5.44% a week prior.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County13,7821419455.3
Eaton County22,3563338065.3
Ingham County53,67812273066.7
Jackson County34,4049652847.3
Shiawassee County14,3611621241

The next COVID update from the state will be April 27.

