Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 10,474 new cases, 78 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,474 new cases of COVID and 78 deaths over the past seven days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,496 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 1,104 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,411,464 cases and 35,935 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 446 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, an increase from the 418 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate also increased Wednesday to 6.37%. It was 5.44% a week prior.

As of April 20, 2022, there are officially 9,063 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 13,782 14 194 55.3 Eaton County 22,356 33 380 65.3 Ingham County 53,678 122 730 66.7 Jackson County 34,404 96 528 47.3 Shiawassee County 14,361 16 212 41

The next COVID update from the state will be April 27.

