Changes in mask policies coming to public transport, but should you still mask up?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Big changes coming to public transportation when it comes to mask-wearing. Face masks are no longer required on mass transit across the country.

But should you still be masking up when you’re riding a bus or on that plane ride?

A federal court ruling came down Monday getting rid of the government’s mask mandate for travelers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is no longer requiring masks on planes. Locally, Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) buses also dropped their mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still recommending mask-wearing in these settings but has not determined the mandate is still necessary.

When asked about Americans masking up, President Joe Biden said “that’s up to them” on Tuesday. The administration is urging travelers to still follow any CDC recommendations.

So whether you’re happy to see masks go or leery about taking yours off, health experts say it’s still a good idea.

“Whenever they are in crowded indoor settings that include on airplanes, on buses on trains, just because this ruling was made by a judge doesn’t mean that suddenly the science has changed,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a former Baltimore health commissioner.

The Department of Justice will not be appealing this decision on masks unless the CDC decides it’s necessary. Health experts say to make a decision on masks based on your own risk for COVID-19.

