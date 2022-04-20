Capital Area Humane Society seeks donations for virtual kitten shower

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After taking in more than 100 kittens, the Capital Area Humane Society is hosting a virtual kitten shower.

The shelter said they’re expecting to take in more kittens as, “kitten season has only just begun,” and are in need of items to help take care of the tiny felines.

They are seeking donations of baby wipes, kitten bottles, heating pads, soft blankets and other items. If you wish to donate, you can drop gifts off directly at Capital Area Humane Society, located at 7095 West Grand River Avenue in Lansing.

There is also an Amazon wish list for the shelter, which can be found here.

More information on the Capital Area Humane Society -- including a list of adoptable cats and dogs -- can be found on its official website here.

