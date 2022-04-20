Advertisement

Brock Fletcher talks about some of the new realities when it comes to interest rates and the real estate market

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The real estate market continues to be a challenge for many buyers and sellers. Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, talked about some of the new realities with it comes to interest rates, inventory and more factors that are affecting the current real estate market.

Plus, The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, has some fun event coming up and a fun giveaway, too. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

