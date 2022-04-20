Advertisement

Bizarre sighting: Young python found on Walmart shelf, officials say

A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.
A python was caught on a shelf at a Walmart in Bloomington, Indiana.(City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (Gray News) - It’s something not seen every day, especially at your local Walmart.

Officials with the Bloomington Animal Care and Control in Indiana said a young python was simply hanging out on a shelf at an area Walmart on Tuesday.

A good Samaritan spotted the snake, and county officers were called to pick him up.

Animal control officers said it’s unclear how the python ended up at the Walmart, but they’ve taken it in and named him Wolverine.

The snake has since been added to the animal care’s adoption list as the team said they are looking to give Wolverine a forever home after his bizarre adventure.

Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a...

Posted by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new bookstore in Lansing, Hooked, plans to offer more than just good reads with plans for a...
New Lansing bookstore offers over 10,000 titles and more
Abbieana Williams
Woman convicted of murder in fatal Lansing house fire
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Judge denies Crumbleys lower bond, house arrest
Stephanie Gunia was shocked to find all her belongings in the dumpster.
Movers clean out wrong apartment, all of family’s belongings thrown in dumpsters
Lyoya independent autopsy findings
Attorneys for Lyoya family release findings of independent autopsy

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids’ deaths
The woman and her husband face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in connection...
Lori Daybell refuses to enter plea on charges related to children's deaths
Lyoya, 26, leaves behind two children, five siblings and his parents.
Vigil for Patrick Lyoya held at Michigan State University rock
Vigil for Patrick Lyoya held at Michigan State University rock
Vigil for Patrick Lyoya held at Michigan State University rock