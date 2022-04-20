Basketball drills to up your game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Many of us enjoy going to a basketball game, but we are learning from the Holt High School girls basketball team about how it can be used as a workout.

Watch the attached video to see Janae Tyler, power forward (junior), Kaylin Howard, center (Junior) and Rhema Dozier, shooting guard (sophomore) run drills used at practice under the direction of coach Tori Brooks.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

