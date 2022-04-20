‘Baked Goods By Dominic’ spreads treats and awareness about autism

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - 17-year-old Dominic Blatnik and his mother started Baked Goods by Dominic.

Not only does the business share sweet treats with the community, but also spreads awareness about autism.

Dominic’s love for baking began when he was younger, but the idea to start a baking business came during the pandemic.

Much like his sweet treats...Dominic’s confidence rises with each order.

“Dominic has anxiety, epilepsy, autism, and ADHD,” explained his mother Catherine.

When the pandemic gave Dominic and his mother more free time- the two took to the kitchen.

“Dominic’s been seeing a private speech therapist she was teaching Dominic the skills that if you bake something, you sell it to me. I give you the money,” said Catherine. “We started in November of 2020 with a friend baking some cupcakes for her son’s birthday and it just kind of snowballed from there.”

You can say that again, fast forward just over a year later- Baked Goods by Dominic has had more than 200 orders.

Dominic has 28 recipes to choose from, including cookies.

Dominic’s 200 plus orders have not only reached the Mid-Michigan community, but all over the country.

“So people they just outpouring of support out, you know, Dominic’s built this huge community on Facebook. We have over 700 followers on Facebook. we don’t have a website but people engage on the facebook page.”

Sometimes the support for Dominic comes in donations, like a new cookie scooper and miker.

Because the community has been so kind to them, Dominic has a loyalty program where after a certain amount of orders-a dozen cookies will be donated to local organizations.

With April being Autism Acceptance month-

Dominic has been busy with orders and prepping for his first event as a vendor at a local boutique for Sensory Sunday.

“For two hours people can come into the Mother and Earth Baby boutique and the lights won’t be bright,” said his mom. “It’ll be a controlled number of people in there and that’s the first time we’ve ever been asked like be a vendor at an event so we’re gonna be there with our baked goods.”

Cathy hopes events like these can prepare Dominic for their next dream...owning a brick and mortar bakery.

“We want to hire people with disabilities, a lot of people with autism have strengths, they do have some weaknesses like everybody else, but you just need to give them that that chance and they can do such amazing things.”

You can order from Dominic and find his Amazon Wish List here: https://www.facebook.com/Baked-Goods-By-Dominic-103914315032150

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.