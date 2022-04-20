10 GOP candidates file to run for Michigan governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Republicans filed petitions to run for Michigan governor by Tuesday’s deadline, a record number in recent history

If their signatures are verified, here’s who you can expect on the Aug. 2 Primary Election:

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig

Chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

Businessman Kevin Rinke.

Pastor Ralph Rebandt.

Financial advisor Michael Markie.

Real estate agent Ryan Kelley.

Businessman Perry Johnson.

Businesswoman Tudor Dixon.

Michigan State Police Captain Mike Brown.

Businesswoman Donna Brandenburg.

The lineup for the August primary may change if election officials find problems with the signatures that were submitted by each campaign. The Michigan Bureau of Elections will review the signatures that were turned in and pass their findings to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. If the Bureau of Elections finds issues with any candidate’s submitted signatures, the candidate has until April 26 to challenge it.

Incumbents Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist submitted their signatures to qualify for the ballot in March.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, the Nov. 8 election will also elect lawmakers to all 13 seats of the U.S. House of Representatives -- which were reduced from 14 following the 2020 U.S. Census -- all 110 members to the Michigan House of Representatives and all 38 member of the Michigan Senate.

