Woman sentenced to 20+ years for murder on Isabella Indian Reservation

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WILX) - A 22-year-old woman from Blanchard, Michigan, has been sentenced to 250 months in federal prison after having pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

The announcement came from United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison, and James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.

Sentencing for Kaden Elizabeth Gilbert took place in Bay City before the Honorable Thomas Ludington.

Court records show that in November of 2020, Gilbert went to the victim’s residence and deliberately stabbed her with a knife. The victim’s femoral artery was severed, leading to the loss of a substantial amount of blood, and died due to the stabbing.

The crime occurred on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant. According to reports, the victim was Indian and Gilbert is not.

“My office extends its deepest condolences to the family of the victim in this case,” said U.S. Attorney Ison. “It is our sincerest hope that this sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family and friends.”

The case was investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roy Kranz and Assistant United States Attorney J. Michael Buckley.

