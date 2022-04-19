Woman convicted of murder in fatal Lansing house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Abbieana Williams was convicted Monday of murder in connection with a fire that killed three people in September 2020.

Background: Two boys and 53-year old woman die in Lansing house fire

Williams was arrested and charged with setting her boyfriend’s mother’s house on fire shortly after the incident. The fire claimed the lives of 53-year-old Melissa Weston, 8-year-old Aston Griffin, and 4-year-old Jessie Kline.

Court records say that Williams sent a text to her boyfriend that said “I’m outside your mom’s house. I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

A jury found Williams guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and arson. She faces life in prison without parole.

