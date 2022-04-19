Watching Your Wallet: How to negotiate with rent increases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rent is skyrocketing across the country as inflation soars and supply is down.

Rent is up more than 30% in some cities, leaving people with little choice when it’s time to renew or look for somewhere else to go.

Jon Ziglar, the CEO of Rentpath.com, said apartment rental is at all-time high nation-wide.

“We’re now year over year for February, up 22.6% for a one-bedroom apartment and 20.4% on average for a two-bedroom apartment,” Ziglar said.

Landlords said they’re keeping up with the market. Ziglar said there will likely be a rise in evictions that were held off with stimulus money and eviction moratoriums.

“Now we are at historically low-level eviction, so hopefully we don’t go above the norm,” Ziglar said.

Experts suggest trying to negotiate with your landlord. Highlight if you are a positive tenant and if you make your payments on time. See if they’ll accept a lower rate if you can pay a few months in advance or sign a longer lease.

Landlords are required to inform tenants of rent hikes or changes within the time frame stated in the lease.

