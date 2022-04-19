Advertisement

Now Desk Mid-Morning Brief -- Snow is clearing away!

By Justin Bradford
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the snowfall from Monday, the rest of the week looks to be increasingly better in terms of temperature and precipitation.

Any precipitation should come to an end this morning and we should gradually see some breaks develop in the clouds during the afternoon.

It will be another day with below-average high temperatures with readings climbing to the low to mid-40s by late this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible today, too.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 19th, 2022

  • Average High: 59º Average Low 38º
  • Lansing Record High: 81° 1958 and 2005
  • Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897
  • Jackson Record High: 86º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Bird feeder generic
Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people with bird feeders
Spring snow causes collisions, backups on I-496
During spring snow, crashes cause backup on I-496
Lansing Police recovered two loaded hand guns from two 17-year-old males during a traffic stop.
Two guns recovered from teens in Lansing traffic stop
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

Lyoya independent autopsy findings
Lyoya independent autopsy findings
According to reports, the victim was Indian and Gilbert is not.
Woman sentenced to 20+ years for murder on Isabella Indian Reservation
Crumbleys return to court seeking lower bond or house arrest
Crumbleys return to court seeking lower bond or house arrest
Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager...
Judge denies Crumbleys lower bond, house arrest