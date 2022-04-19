Now Desk Mid-Morning Brief -- Snow is clearing away!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the snowfall from Monday, the rest of the week looks to be increasingly better in terms of temperature and precipitation.

Any precipitation should come to an end this morning and we should gradually see some breaks develop in the clouds during the afternoon.

It will be another day with below-average high temperatures with readings climbing to the low to mid-40s by late this afternoon. Wind gusts near 30 MPH will be possible today, too.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 19th, 2022

Average High: 59º Average Low 38º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1958 and 2005

Lansing Record Low: 14° 1897

Jackson Record High: 86º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 18º 1983

