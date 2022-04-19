New Lansing bookstore offers over 10,000 titles and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new bookstore opens in Lansing this week - offering a lot more than good reads.

Hooked is also offering a unique pairing of coffee and wine at their new Michigan Avenue location.

The store just held its grand opening Monday and the owners are looking to make a “community space” for the people of Lansing to enjoy the good life.

The shop was started by a couple, Dr. Matt Grossmann and Dr. Sarah Reckhow, who are both professors at Michigan State University.

The store is located inside the new apartment building across from the Frandor Sears. In addition to coffee and food, they are offering over 10,000 book titles.

According to their social media, coming up soon they have plans to offer a full wine bar and a patio in the near future.

