Michigan State Sen. John Bizon won’t run for re-election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A state senator who admitted to inappropriately grabbing a nurse will not run for re-election.

State Sen. John Bizon said he’s planning to spend more time with his family. He’s currently serving a year on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery.

Related: Michigan State Sen. John Bizon gets probation for touching nurse

The incident happened at Oaklawn After Hours Express in Marshall in August. The nurse practitioner said Bizon put his arm around her waist, pulled her close to him and squeezed her hip. Police said a medical assistant told the nurse that Bizon had touched her too while she was taking his vitals and made inappropriate comments.

Background: Michigan senator accused of touching nurse inappropriately, faces assault charge

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.