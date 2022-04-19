Advertisement

Masks no longer required on CATA vehicles

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority announced Monday evening that masks are no longer required on vehicles or in public transportation hubs.

CATA officials said the decision was made following the Transportation Safety Agency’s announcement that it would it will no longer enforce the mask requirement.

The CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing masks on public transportation.

