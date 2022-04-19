Local opportunities to clean-up parks for Earth Day

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Volunteers are encouraged to spread their love to local parks by joining Meridian Township in this year’s Love A Park Day. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 20 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

This year, the volunteer work will focus on the following parks:

· Hillbrook Park (1751 Lake Lansing Rd., Haslett)

· Harris Nature Center (3998 Van Atta Rd., Okemos)

· Hartrick Park (3685 Hulett Rd., Okemos)

· Nancy Moore Park (1960 Gaylord C. Smith Ct., Haslett)

· Central Park (5151 Marsh Rd., Okemos)

· Eastgate Park (4203 Meridian Rd., Okemos)

· Marketplace on the Green (1995 Central Park Dr., Okemos)

Volunteers can register online for a specific park location at https://signup.com/go/KjaCVCi. Individual work will be assigned to volunteers after registration.

“This is a great opportunity for the community lend a hand in sprucing-up our parks following the long winter season,” stated Parks & Recreation Director LuAnn Maisner. “We welcome and appreciate our community’s support!”

This event is an opportunity for large community groups and/or individuals to help celebrate the Township Park System by cleaning up local parks, land preserves, trails and other public spaces. Volunteers will help plant flowers, mulch playgrounds and gardens, pick up trash, weed and rake baseball infields, remove invasive species and more.

For questions, contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 517.853.4600 or parks@meridian.mi.us. Visit the Township website at www.meridian.mi.us/Calendar for a full listing of Township events and registration details.

Over in Jackson, the downtown area, two parks, a recreation center, and a pedestrian trail will all be getting lots of attention Friday, April 22, thanks to a collaboration between Consumers Energy and the City of Jackson.

Consumers Energy employees are continuing their annual tradition of honoring Earth Day by picking up litter and improving public spaces in Jackson.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., more than 100 Consumers Energy employees will leave their offices and get outside for the volunteer projects.

The following is a list of locations the workers will be improving:

• Ella Sharp Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Paint picnic tables and benches, collect litter in the park, remove leaves from ball fields.

• Loomis Park, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove leaves and tree branches.

• MLK Equality Trail, New Leaf Park to MLK Recreation Center, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Remove tree branches from the trail, pick up litter.

• MLK Recreation Center, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Clean up grounds area around the center.

• Downtown Jackson, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mulch garden beds from Jackson Street to Mechanic Street, collect litter along the Downtown corridor.

“Our hometown Jackson parks are true jewels, and we at Consumers Energy are proud to have the opportunity to provide hometown service that goes above and beyond our day jobs to help make our community sparkle,” said Jessica Spagnuolo, Consumers Energy sustainability director. “Many of us look forward to this opportunity each year to get outside and support the city.” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Sargeant says these volunteer efforts are a big help to City staff. “Consumers Energy employees do tasks our staff don’t always have the time to do. These efforts improve the overall look of Jackson and create a sense of community pride in our public spaces,” Sargeant said.

Groups interested in volunteering in Jackson parks should contact the Parks and Recreation Department to set up a volunteer event.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.