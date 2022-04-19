Julius Marble enters transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Junior Forward Julius Marble II announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

Marble spent three seasons with the Spartans, playing 36 games in his final season, and averaged 9 assists per game to go along with 6.4 points.

He started four games, including three near the end of the regular season.

Marble was expected to be the next big man on the Spartans’ roster, with Marcus Bingham Jr. leaving for the NBA Draft.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.