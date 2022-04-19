Advertisement

Julius Marble enters transfer portal

Marble spent three seasons with the Spartans
Toledo's Ryan Rollins, center, and Michigan State's Julius Marble, left, and Jaden Akins fight...
Toledo's Ryan Rollins, center, and Michigan State's Julius Marble, left, and Jaden Akins fight for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 81-68. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Junior Forward Julius Marble II announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

Marble spent three seasons with the Spartans, playing 36 games in his final season, and averaged 9 assists per game to go along with 6.4 points.

He started four games, including three near the end of the regular season.

Marble was expected to be the next big man on the Spartans’ roster, with Marcus Bingham Jr. leaving for the NBA Draft.

