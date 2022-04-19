Jackson Public Schools Superintendent protested at Board meeting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night’s meeting of the Jackson School Board of Directors was be preempted with a protest against Jeff Beal. He’s the school district’s superintendent, though he’s also the district’s HR director and FOIA Coordinator.

The protesters claim holding those positions at the same time is a big part of the problem.

Background: Jackson Public Schools Superintendent expected to get raise after layoffs

In 2021, Beal laid off the HR director and has been filling that role on top of his other duties.

“You don’t cut $5 million and don’t cut people,” Beal told News 10.

Board President Erin White told News 10 in an email the board felt Beal wasn’t making enough for leading Jackson County’s largest district. So, the school board awarded Beal with $60,000 in addition to his pay as superintendent for taking the job of HR director.

Many of the staff at the school, however, did not agree with this decision. They said he should not be in charge of monitoring his own behavior.

It came to a head during the last meeting of the school board where, during public comment, former JPS staff said they found Beal’s behavior to be hostile. They called for the board to remove him from his position as superintendent.

Amy Gish is a retired teacher who spoke during the meeting.

“Unfortunately, the reporting system is designed so those with unscrupulous motivations can box in their victims and continue to violate them over and over again,” Gish said. “When you report to the school board, you get rerouted to the superintendent and other administrators.”

Nicole Johnson, the former HR director, recalled an incident she said took place during the month of November 2018, in the presence of John Ruddell, former JPS CFO. She said Beal claimed that he was quoting a parent of a JPS student when he said the “N-word in it’s entirety.”

“I don’t know how else this could have been received, since I am clearly a woman of color,” Johnson said.

The JPS Board will be meeting Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. in the Jackson High School library. Beginning at 5 p.m., a group of teachers is expected to gather outside the library to protest Beal remaining as superintendent.

News 10 reached out to Beal and other members of the school board, but did not get a response.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.