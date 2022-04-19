Advertisement

Hobey Baker winner gets 6-month ban for prohibited substance

The suspension was announced Monday by the United States Anti-Doping Agency
Minnesota State's Dryden McKay (29) blocks a shot during the first period of the NCAA men's...
Minnesota State's Dryden McKay (29) blocks a shot during the first period of the NCAA men's Frozen Four championship hockey game against the Denver, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Jack Bassett
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota State goaltender and Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay has been given a six-month ban for an anti-doping violation after leading the Mavericks to the Frozen Four national championship game.

The suspension was announced Monday by the United States Anti-Doping Agency.

McKay was tested by the agency as an alternate for Team USA’s Olympic hockey roster.

A supplement he took to help protect him from COVID-19 was the source of the positive test. Minnesota State said in a statement that McKay had a mandatory provisional suspension that was lifted following a hearing in early February.

McKay said in a social media post that he accepted the suspension so that he can be ready for professional hockey in the fall.

