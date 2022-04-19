Advertisement

Eligible Michiganders to receive additional food assistance in April

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in April to help lower the cost of groceries.

Governor Whitmer made the announcement Tuesday, saying the additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.

Now Desk News Brief: Snow is clearing away

“Michiganders will receive additional assistance to put food on the table in April as we continue growing our economy,” said Governor Whitmer.“This relief ensures that families can thrive and help us build on our economic momentum. We will continue collaborating with our federal partners to get things done by lowering out-of-pocket food costs and put money in people’s pockets with our proposals to roll back the retirement tax, triple the Earned Income Tax Credit, and lower the cost of gas.”

The additional food assistance started in April 2020, offered to qualifying Michiganders. Those households that were eligible began getting extra monthly benefits in May of 2021 and, as of Tuesday, that assistance will continue.

Federal approval is necessary every month.

Eligible Michiganders will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from April 16 - 25. Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

  • One Person: $250
  • Two Persons: $459
  • Three Persons: $658
  • Four Persons: $835
  • Five Persons: $992
  • Six Persons: $1,190
  • Seven Persons: $1,316
  • Eight Persons: $1,504

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to the MI Bridges website, or calling 888-678-8914.

