Eaton County considering adding solar panels, other improvements to government buildings

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is looking to go green at the courthouse and other buildings.

Wednesday night, county commissioners are expected to approve nearly $5 million in upgrades, which includes solar panels.

County commissioners believe updating the energy efficiency at the county buildings will save the county thousands of dollars, which is money that can be spent on other things in the community.

“Maintenance has been deferred and it’s been deferred for too long,” said Jeremy Whittum, Eaton County Commissioner.

Whittum said county-owned buildings need a lot of work. The courthouse alone needs new doors, windows and roofs.

Right now, Whittum said the electric bill for the building is about $150,000 a year.

“With the amount of money the taxpayers have invested in our Eaton county complex. We have the opportune time, and it’s the responsible time to get it fixed. We would’ve had to proceed with the maintenance as funding and time would allow,” said Whittum.

The county would use $4.9 million from the American Rescue Plan to pay for the project.

Whittum said the project would also add solar panels throughout the complex to help offset energy costs.

“Renewable energy is the way the private sector market is going. It’s appropriate at this time for county governments, local units of government and our state to lead the way,” said Whittum.

Many people who were at the Eaton County Courthouse Tuesday didn’t want to give their names, but said they thought it was a great idea for the county to go green. Especially since Whittum said these upgrades will save the county more than $12 million over the lifespan of the panels, which comes down to $45,000 a year.

“That’s almost the pay of one deputy. If we channel our resources and we become more energy-efficient, we will be able to improve the lives of our community,” said Whittum.

The energy proposal is expected to be voted on Wednesday during the Eaton County commissioners’ meeting. That starts at 7 p.m. at the Eaton County Courthouse.

If it is approved, the two-year project will begin in May.

