WATCH LIVE: Crumbleys return to court seeking lower bond, house arrest

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, James and Jennifer Crumbley will appear in an Oakland County court, asking a judge to lower their bond.

Their defense team argues the prosecution has “unfairly” portrayed them as bad parents, saying the “real facts” about their parenting and how they responded to the November shooting at Oxford High School have not yet been fully disclosed.

Their son, 15-year-old Ethan, was arraigned on murder and terrorism charges a day after he allegedly shot up the school.

“Even the prosecution is changing its understanding of the facts in this case and has recognized that the Crumbleys may be found ‘not guilty,’ " defense lawyers argued in a new court filing.

They say the Crumbleys pose neither a flight risk nor a public safety risk, adding “particularly if they are placed on local house arrest status with GPS tethers.”

Defense lawyers have maintained that the two were not aware that their son would carry out a school shooting.

