LIVE: Attorneys for Lyoya family release findings of independent autopsy

Dr. Spitz is a forensic pathologist hired by the family to investigate Lyoya’s death.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - An independent autopsy confirmed that Patrick Lyoya was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer while facedown on the ground, lawyers for Lyoya’s family said Tuesday.

The finding by a former Detroit-area medical examiner matches what was seen last week on video released by the Grand Rapids police chief. The official autopsy report hasn’t been released to the public.

“There’s no question what killed this young man,” said Dr. Werner Spitz, holding a skull at a news conference to show where the bullet entered the head.

Lyoya was killed after a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4. He and the police officer physically struggled on the ground before the 26-year-old refugee from Congo was shot.

