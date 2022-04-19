Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for Georgia infant

A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.
A'hmaud Griffin, left, is believed to have been abducted by Travis Diquail Griffin.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - A search for a 3 or 4-month-old boy is underway after authorities issued an Amber Alert, known as Levi’s Call in Georgia, early Tuesday morning.

A’hmaud Griffin was allegedly abducted by 27-year-old Travis Diquail Griffin Monday from a residence in Waynesboro. The infant is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Travis Diquail Griffin, is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing around 137 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a money sign on it and black pants. He has long dreadlocks.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of A’hmaud, dial 911, call Waynesboro Police Department at 706-554-2133 or provide information to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS and/or the SeeSend app.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bird feeder generic
Due to threat of avian flu, Michigan DNR has advice for people with bird feeders
Spring snow causes collisions, backups on I-496
During spring snow, crashes cause backup on I-496
Lansing Police recovered two loaded hand guns from two 17-year-old males during a traffic stop.
Two guns recovered from teens in Lansing traffic stop
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was carjacked Tuesday morning.
Carjacker beats up 72-year-old, takes car, only to die in crash, police say

Latest News

The owners are looking to make this a “community space” for the people of Lansing to enjoy the...
New Lansing bookstore offers over 10,000 titles and more
Moderna said people given that beta-original vaccine combination produced more antibodies...
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates
Only minor injuries were reported
Police pursuit with stolen school bus ends in Canton Township collision
Health officials say they have detected more cases of a mysterious liver disease in children...
Puzzling outbreak of liver disease in kids spreads to EU, US