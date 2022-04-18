Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How to keep your travel costs low

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to travel website Hopper, domestic flights are up 40% since the beginning of the year.

If you’re looking to save money on your next family trip, we’ve got you covered.

According to NerdWallet, this is the perfect time to use your credit card perks if you have them stocked up. Maybe it’s free checked bags on flights or hotel room upgrades.

Or pack light, so you avoid having to check a bag at all.

If you travel several times a year, get TSA PreCheck so you can speed through airport crowds. According to TSA’s data, 94% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in December 2021.

Once you get to your location, shop at local grocery stores to save money on eating out. That way, you’re not tempted to buy the overpriced muffin in the hotel café, you have reasonably priced snacks in your hotel room.

Book hotels or Airbnb’s in an area where you can walk around and take public transit to save money on rental cars. If you must rent a car, be strategic. If possible, create a vacation where you can be without a car for a few days, so you don’t have to rent one for a full week.

