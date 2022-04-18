Two guns recovered from teens in Lansing traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more guns are off the streets and out of the hands of teens in Lansing.

During a recent traffic stop, Lansing Police recovered two loaded handguns from two 17-year-old males. The department did not specify when or where the stop took place.

Both of the males were charged and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

🚨Hand Guns recovered on a recent traffic stop🚔LPD Officers 👮 located and seized both of these loaded handguns from juveniles. Both 17 year old males were in possession of a handgun. Both were charged and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home. #KeepingTheCitySafe #Jobwelldone pic.twitter.com/CT9OQTWW5L — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) April 18, 2022

