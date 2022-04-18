Two guns recovered from teens in Lansing traffic stop
Two more guns are off the streets and out of the hands of teens in Lansing.
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more guns are off the streets and out of the hands of teens in Lansing.
Related: Lansing police urge residents to help put a stop to gun violence
During a recent traffic stop, Lansing Police recovered two loaded handguns from two 17-year-old males. The department did not specify when or where the stop took place.
Both of the males were charged and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.
Next: Grieving family of Patrick Lyoya wants answers in fatal police shooting
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.