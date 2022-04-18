Advertisement

Two guns recovered from teens in Lansing traffic stop

Two more guns are off the streets and out of the hands of teens in Lansing.
Lansing Police recovered two loaded hand guns from two 17-year-old males during a traffic stop.
Lansing Police recovered two loaded hand guns from two 17-year-old males during a traffic stop.(Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two more guns are off the streets and out of the hands of teens in Lansing.

During a recent traffic stop, Lansing Police recovered two loaded handguns from two 17-year-old males. The department did not specify when or where the stop took place.

Both of the males were charged and lodged at the Ingham County Youth Home.

