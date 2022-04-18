Advertisement

Saint Johns citywide clean-up to accept appliances, electronics, furniture and more

Mark your calendars!(WILX)
By Amy Lyman and Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A citywide clean-up of Saint Johns will take place Saturday, May 7.

Residents are asked to neatly put items on the curb at 6 a.m. between Sunday, May 1 and May 7. Items placed afterward will not be picked up.

This is available for city residents whom live in a one to four unit dwelling.

You can set out large items -- like appliances -- but there limitations.

Clean-up is limited to three cubic yards of material. They will be accepting the following items:

  • Appliances (appliances containing ANY food will not be picked up. Doors must be removed from refrigerator or freezer unit).
  • Electronics (TVs, computer and stereo equipment)
  • Lawn mowers (must be drained of fuel & oil)
  • Hub caps
  • Copper or brass tubing and wiring
  • Large toys
  • Bicycles
  • Furniture (indoor and outdoor) and mattresses
  • Scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)
  • Odd pieces of lumber under 4 feet long (must be bundled)
  • Carpeting (bundles less than 6 feet long)

Residents are urged to box, bag or bundle items when ever possible. There is a 50 pound limit.

The following items will not be picked up on Saturday, May 7:

  • Household trash or recyclables (cans, bottles, etc.)
  • Liquids or hazardous waste
  • Automobile components
  • Yard waste, including stumps
  • Batteries (can be recycled)
  • Books, magazines and newspapers (can be recycled)
  • Construction or demolition materials from major household repairs.
  • Dirt or sand piles
  • Latex paint (can be dried out and placed in weekly trash pick-up)

Any refuse that contains contaminated items may be only partially picked up or left behind by contractor.

A refuse fee is applied to the summer tax bill to pay for this service. Any non-resident placing refuse illegally is subject to a $500 fine.

