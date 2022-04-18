Saint Johns citywide clean-up to accept appliances, electronics, furniture and more

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A citywide clean-up of Saint Johns will take place Saturday, May 7.

Residents are asked to neatly put items on the curb at 6 a.m. between Sunday, May 1 and May 7. Items placed afterward will not be picked up.

This is available for city residents whom live in a one to four unit dwelling.

You can set out large items -- like appliances -- but there limitations.

Clean-up is limited to three cubic yards of material. They will be accepting the following items:

Appliances (appliances containing ANY food will not be picked up. Doors must be removed from refrigerator or freezer unit).

Electronics (TVs, computer and stereo equipment)

Lawn mowers (must be drained of fuel & oil)

Hub caps

Copper or brass tubing and wiring

Large toys

Bicycles

Furniture (indoor and outdoor) and mattresses

Scrap metal (bed frames, aluminum lawn chairs, file cabinets, etc.)

Odd pieces of lumber under 4 feet long (must be bundled)

Carpeting (bundles less than 6 feet long)

Residents are urged to box, bag or bundle items when ever possible. There is a 50 pound limit.

The following items will not be picked up on Saturday, May 7:

Household trash or recyclables (cans, bottles, etc.)

Liquids or hazardous waste

Automobile components

Yard waste, including stumps

Batteries (can be recycled)

Books, magazines and newspapers (can be recycled)

Construction or demolition materials from major household repairs.

Dirt or sand piles

Latex paint (can be dried out and placed in weekly trash pick-up)

Any refuse that contains contaminated items may be only partially picked up or left behind by contractor.

A refuse fee is applied to the summer tax bill to pay for this service. Any non-resident placing refuse illegally is subject to a $500 fine.

