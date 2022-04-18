Reverend Al Sharpton to give eulogy at Lyoya funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The family of Patrick Lyoya has asked Reverend Al Sharpton to give the eulogy at Patrick’s funeral. Lyoya was unarmed when he was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids.

The altercation happened during an April 4 traffic stop, which ended with Lyoya face down on the ground, when the officer shot him in the back of the head.

Lyoya was 26. He leaves behind two children, five siblings and his parents.

“He was the one who left me,” said Dorcas Lyoya, Patrick’s mother. “And I am the one burying my son. "

Al Sharpton is a civil rights activist, Baptist minister, talk show host and politician. He is the founder of the National Action Network, a not-for-profit civil rights organization.

Sharpton will give the eulogy at Lyoya’s funeral on Friday, April 22, at 11 a.m. The funeral will be held at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids.

