Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin out for season

DETROIT, (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will miss the rest of the regular season, the team announced Monday.

Larkin underwent core muscle surgery Monday at McLaren Hospital in Lansing.

He’s expected to recover in 8-10 weeks.

The 25-year-old Waterford native played in 70 games this season for the Wings, leading in goals (31) and points (69).

