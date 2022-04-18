Advertisement

Red Wings’ captain Dylan Larkin out for season

Larkin underwent core muscle surgery Monday at McLaren Hospital in Lansing
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the...
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DETROIT, (WILX) - Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will miss the rest of the regular season, the team announced Monday.

He’s expected to recover in 8-10 weeks.

The 25-year-old Waterford native played in 70 games this season for the Wings, leading in goals (31) and points (69).

