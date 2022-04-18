Recycling at an all-time high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Access was a big part of the problem.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) released new analysis Monday showing that recycling in Michigan is up 35.4% from pre-2019 levels, putting it at an all-time high. They say that a major contributing factor was access.

“Since 2019, the state has nearly doubled the number of households with available curbside recycling carts and drop-off sites,” EGLE wrote in a release. “Nearly 3 million households – three-quarters of the state’s population – now have access to recycling in their communties.”

Michigan has a goal of going carbon-neutral by 2050.

Carbon neutrality is the global benchmark for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, such as excessive lake erosion, wildfires and out-of-season storms.

EGLE has also announced grants to businesses and local governments in communities across the state totaling over $7 million, more than Michigan has ever invested in recycling infrastructure and technology.

“Michiganders are recycling now more than ever before,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said during a virtual news conference this morning. “This tremendous accomplishment represents a bipartisan effort in a historic partnership with the Michigan Legislature in combination with the noprofit sector and business community that Michigan has never seen happen before.”

The data released today shows Michigan has steadily increased its recycling rate from what was historically the lowest in the Great Lakes region. The rate has risen 35.4%, from 14.25% prior to 2019 (a newly revised EGLE estimate from previous projections of 15%), and peaking to 19.3% now, based on the EGLE analysis.

That’s about 500,000 more tons of cardboard boxes, milk cartons, plastic bottles, organic material and other recycleables, over 110 pounds per-person each year, being collected before it can cause harm to the environment.

More Michiganders than ever now have access to recycling. Roughly 75% of Michigan residents – approximately 2.9 million households – now have curbside recycling access or drop-off sites available.

EGLE announced more grants Monday.

In Grand Rapids, a more than $275,000 EGLE grant with support from NextCycle Michigan to Grand Rapids-based Wormies, a composting business founded in 2017 specializing in vermicomposting (composting with worms) serving the Grand Rapids community. Wormies’ mission is to change the way the Grand Rapids community manages organic waste by achieving a 100% diversion from landfills.

“These strategic investments EGLE has announced today reflect the commitment of communities across Michigan to finding modern and scalable solutions across our entire recycling system,” Clark said. “It is critical that EGLE continue to work together with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, our partners in the Michigan Legislature, the private sector, nonprofits like The Recyling Partnership, and at the federal and local levels to ensure we achieve our state’s goals for sustainable operations.”

EGLE also announced on Moday new findings from an EGLE-commissioned survey conducted from August to September of 2021. The data shows Michiganders’ understanding of recycling best habits has increased in every corner of the state, including Mid-Michgian.

There’s been a 58% increase in knowledge that food residue ruins recycling, with a 64% increase in the Lansing-Jackson area.

In Mid-Michigan, there’s been 51% decrease in the belief among residents with curbside recycling that plastic bags are accepted at the curb.

Statewide, there was a 25% decrease in the belief that it’s OK to place nonrecyclable items in recycling because someone will sort out nonrecyclable items later.

