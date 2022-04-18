Police pursuit with stolen school bus ends in Canton Township collision
Only minor injuries were reported
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after a pursuit with Michigan State Police troopers and officers with Ann Arbor and Canton Township police departments ended in a collision.
According to authorities, the school bus that was stolen from a locked area of Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Augusta Township just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect drove through a fence and was seen driving on Willis Road, US-23 and I-94.
Police said they made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle, but the bus fled. The pursuit ended when the bus ran a red light in Canton Township and struck a pickup truck.
The occupants of the truck were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake, was arrested on charges of unlawfully driving away, resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property and breaking and entering.
