Police pursuit with stolen school bus ends in Canton Township collision

Only minor injuries were reported
A school bus was stolen from a locked area in Augusta Township on April 18, 2022.
A school bus was stolen from a locked area in Augusta Township on April 18, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was taken into custody after a pursuit with Michigan State Police troopers and officers with Ann Arbor and Canton Township police departments ended in a collision.

According to authorities, the school bus that was stolen from a locked area of Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Augusta Township just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect drove through a fence and was seen driving on Willis Road, US-23 and I-94.

Police said they made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle, but the bus fled. The pursuit ended when the bus ran a red light in Canton Township and struck a pickup truck.

The occupants of the truck were treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Stevenson Lake, was arrested on charges of unlawfully driving away, resisting and obstructing, fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of property and breaking and entering.

