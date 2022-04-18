‘Now is the time to protect them’ -- Avian flu found in Washtenaw County pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Domestic parrots at a residential location in Washtenaw County have tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The parrots at the residence had died from the virus. MDARD is working with the birds’ owners to finalize a flock plan, to prevent further disease spread.

Now, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) says it’s time to protect your birds.

“Pet birds who live in a family home are unlikely to have any contact with wild birds,” MDARD said in a release. “Because the birds typically remain indoors, their only contact with contaminated material could be indirectly through exposed food, cage furniture, or an owner’s clothing.”

Michiganders with pet birds should keep food or water bowls away from where wild birds roost or fly. They should disinfect or change shoes, clothing, etc. if they have been worn off the property.

“It’s important to recognize it’s very difficult for pet birds to catch avian influenza if the proper precautions are taken to stop the virus,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “For example, put in safeguards to not introduce any material, food, or clothing that wild birds may have contaminated.”

HPAI can be spread easily from flock to flock, including by wild birds. It can spread through contact with infected poultry, by equipment and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.

“No matter what bird species or how many birds one owns—now is the time to protect them,” Dr. Wineland said. “Bird owners need to take every strategy to protect their flocks and reduce the spread of HPAI within our state. MDARD continues to act swiftly to reduce the spread and respond to the ongoing presence of HPAI in Michigan.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these HPAI detections do not present a significant health concern to humans. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Also, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the food chain.

Even so, MDARD said all poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked properly.

MDARD said all bird owners should follow a few key steps to protect their flock, whether it’s a pet at home or a commercial flock:

To keep the flocks separated, bring domestic birds indoors, or ensure their outdoor area is fully enclosed. Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops

Watch your supplies as well. Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms. Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops. Clean equipment between uses.

Finally, make sure the food your birds are getting is clean. Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds, and keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed and wild birds or rodents.

Bird owners should watch out for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If you suspect your bird may have avian influenza, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

Additional resources can also be found at Michigan.gov/BirdFlu.

