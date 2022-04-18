Advertisement

WATCH: Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- It’s snowing. Seriously.

But will it last?
By Justin Bradford and Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We were warned about it last week, although many chose not to believe it.

Snow is falling in Lansing and Jackson as we start the week. Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk with an explanation as we demand answers - but also brings some good news to end the week.

In typical April-in-Michigan fashion, after a cold day and snow we start another warm-up.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 17th, 2022

  • Average High: 58º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 83º 1964
  • Jackson Record Low: 22º 1983

