WATCH: Now Desk Mid-Day Brief -- It’s snowing. Seriously.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We were warned about it last week, although many chose not to believe it.

Snow is falling in Lansing and Jackson as we start the week. Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk with an explanation as we demand answers - but also brings some good news to end the week.

In typical April-in-Michigan fashion, after a cold day and snow we start another warm-up.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 17th, 2022

Average High: 58º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875

Jackson Record High: 83º 1964

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1983

