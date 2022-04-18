Night at the Museums returns to MSU and Eli Broad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Night at the Museums returns to MSU this Friday.

The all-ages event is jointly hosted by the MSU Museum and MSU Broad Art Museum. Night at the Museums takes place at both locations Apr. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event, which is held in partnership with the MSU Science Festival, features science and art-inspired activities, ranging from behind-the-scenes tours to family-friendly art making.

As of 2022, both the MSU Science Festival and MSU Broad Art Museum are celebrating their tenth anniversaries.

The MSU Broad Art Museum is located at 547 E Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48824. The MSU Museum is located at 409 W Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823.

For more information and to register, visit the Broad Museum’s events calendar.

