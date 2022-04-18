Advertisement

Night at the Museums returns to MSU and Eli Broad

(MSU Museum and University Communications)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 18, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Night at the Museums returns to MSU this Friday.

The all-ages event is jointly hosted by the MSU Museum and MSU Broad Art Museum. Night at the Museums takes place at both locations Apr. 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event, which is held in partnership with the MSU Science Festival, features science and art-inspired activities, ranging from behind-the-scenes tours to family-friendly art making.

Once a decade: Corpse flower at Grand Valley in bloom

As of 2022, both the MSU Science Festival and MSU Broad Art Museum are celebrating their tenth anniversaries.

The MSU Broad Art Museum is located at 547 E Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48824. The MSU Museum is located at 409 W Circle Dr, East Lansing, MI 48823.

For more information and to register, visit the Broad Museum’s events calendar.

