MSU’s Mike Rowe named WGCA Coach of the Year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Gymnastics coach Mike Rowe has won the Women’s Gymnastics Coaches Association Coach of the Year award for 2022.

Additionally, assistant coaches Nicole Jones, Whitney Snowden and Alina Cartwright won the association’s Assistant Coaches of the Year.

Rowe completed his fifth season as head coach for MSU Gymnastics, leading them to an NCAA Regional Final, their first postseason appearance since 2016.

In the tournament, the Spartans scored their highest ever, a 197.650. They also broke records on the Vault, Bars, Beam, and Floor routines.

The team finished 9th in the National rankings.

The honors are the first national awards in MSU Gymnastics history.

