MSU, Ingham Co. Health Department vaccine clinic opens Monday

Boosters are being offered on the MSU campus once again starting Monday.
Michigan State University and the Ingham County Health Department have partnered up once again...
Michigan State University and the Ingham County Health Department have partnered up once again to hold a vaccine clinic.(MGN)
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With more people in the US eligible for their COVID-19 booster shots, the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are partnering to provide vaccines to mid-Michigan.

Background: ICHD, MSU to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Breslin Center



The vaccination clinics will be taking place at the Breslin Center. They will be offering the first and second rounds of booster doses.

Now, the second round of booster doses are will be offered on Monday, but are only to eligible individuals, four months after their first booster dose. This includes anyone 50 years or older or those who are 12 and up and are immunocompromised. If you are looking to get vaccinated at MSU on Monday you’re asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card.

More East Lansing News: Mental health awareness murals installed throughout Downtown East Lansing

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is once again reminding the people of mid-Michigan how important these vaccines are.

“One of our best prevention measures against COVID-19 is for individuals to ensure that they are up-to-date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses for which they are eligible,” said Vail.

Vail went on to thank MSU for its continued partnership with the clinic.

Monday’s vaccine clinic starts at 2 p.m. and will be available until 7 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Next: MSU will continue its COVID‑19 vaccine, booster mandate for 2022-2023 academic year

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

