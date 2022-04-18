MSU, Ingham Co. Health Department vaccine clinic opens Monday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With more people in the US eligible for their COVID-19 booster shots, the Ingham County Health Department and Michigan State University are partnering to provide vaccines to mid-Michigan.

Boosters are being offered on the MSU campus once again starting Monday.

The vaccination clinics will be taking place at the Breslin Center. They will be offering the first and second rounds of booster doses.

Now, the second round of booster doses are will be offered on Monday, but are only to eligible individuals, four months after their first booster dose. This includes anyone 50 years or older or those who are 12 and up and are immunocompromised. If you are looking to get vaccinated at MSU on Monday you’re asked to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail is once again reminding the people of mid-Michigan how important these vaccines are.

“One of our best prevention measures against COVID-19 is for individuals to ensure that they are up-to-date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses for which they are eligible,” said Vail.

Vail went on to thank MSU for its continued partnership with the clinic.

Monday’s vaccine clinic starts at 2 p.m. and will be available until 7 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

