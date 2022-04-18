Mid-Michigan state police sees 6 OWI arrests over Easter weekend
6 arrests, 3 crashes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers arrested six people over Easter weekend accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Mid-Michigan.
The arrests were made by troopers from MSP’s Jackson, Lansing, Brighton and Monroe posts.
According to authorities, the Jackson Post had two arrests, one related to a crash; the Lansing Post had one arrest, the Brighton Post had two arrests, one related to a crash; and the Monroe Post had two arrests, one related to a crash.
Michigan State Police said all the arrests and collisions were preventable and residents should get a designated driver.
