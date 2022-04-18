Mid-Michigan communities find solutions to lifeguard shortage

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Cities across Mid-Michigan are getting ready for a busy summer at their community pools. Hopefully, they’ll have the staff to keep those pools open.

For years, it’s been a struggle getting people to sign up to become a lifeguard, partly because of the training it takes. Now many places are thinking of new ways to get people to sign up without sacrificing safety.

“We’re asking these people to be out there basically guarding people’s lives,” said Brian Collins, Ingham County Parks deputy director.

There’s a growing shortage of people looking to be lifeguards, especially as community pools start to reopen.

YMCA of Lansing regional aquatics director Theresa Sheridan said the problem just got worse during the pandemic.

“Because we didn’t train for a while, we missed a whole year of training for staff, so that made it a little harder,” said Sheridan.

The City of Jackson is looking to partner with the Jackson Y to help fill the positions after closing the Nixon pool over the last two summers because of COVID.

“We don’t want to compete for the number of people who have lifeguard certifications. It is a rare certification to have. It’s a specific group of people,” said Aaron Dimick, city of Jackson spokesman.

The Jackson Y is training lifeguards now and it covers the cost for lifeguard training, which is about $150.

Ingham County started paying for lifeguard training last year, and Collins said it is working.

“We really put an emphasis on the training. With us providing the training, not only do we know exactly what they are trained in but is an incentive for people not having to pay,” said Collins.

The Lansing Y provides lifeguards to public pools in Lansing. It also provides free training for lifeguards.

Sheridan is also looking at recruiting more than just students for the summer.

“I look at some of our older population and retired people. A lot of those are doing my morning shifts right now for us,” said Sheridan.

Communities tell News 10 they hope they will be able to get enough lifeguards to keep everything open without reducing hours.

Ingham County parks will open swimming on Memorial Day weekend.

Jackson plans to open the Nixon pool on June 20.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.