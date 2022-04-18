Michigan Treasury has tips for last-minute tax filing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Taxpayers are required to file their individual income tax returns Monday, either by mail or e-filing. Now, the Michigan Department of Treasury has tips to help last-minute filers.

“Please complete your state individual income tax return both carefully and thoroughly,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Rushing to complete a tax return could lead to mistakes and processing delays. Consider filing electronically for a timely and accurate return.”

The Deparment of Treasury recommends filing electronically. Taxpayers can go to Michigan’s e-filing website to learn more about e-filing options.

Read: Books, Bites and Bids event comes to East Lansing Public Library

If mailing in a return, carefully follow tax form instructions to mail it to the right address. Sending your return to the wrong place could add processing delays. Fill in all requested information clearly and review all figures. While software catches and prevents many errors on e-filed returns, math errors are common on paper returns.

Paper filers should also carefully follow the instructions and attach all forms as indicated. If possible, use a paperclip, binder clip or rubber band to hold all documents together.

Filing either way, the treasury department said to make sure you have the right routing and account numbers on hand. This will allow filers to requesting direct deposit of their state tax refund, allowing them to access their money faster.

After signing and dating the return, send it in and keep a copy for yourself.

“Taxpayers should make a copy of their signed return and all supporting schedules for their personal records,” Treasury officials wrote in a release. “Records should be kept for six years.”

If there’s no way you can get it done in time, request a filing extension. Taxpayers who owe payment and need more time to file their state individual income tax return can file for a six-month extension by completing an Application for Extension of Time to File Michigan Tax Returns and have it postmarked by Monday, April 18.

Treasury said, “This allows an extension of time to file, but not to pay. Taxpayers must still pay tax liabilities by April 18.”

Taxpayers can pay their outstanding tax balance by check, money order, eCheck, debit or credit card, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury website.

Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices, which gives taxpayers a place to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids the extended wait times for calls this time of year.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.