Learning more about the MSU Bikes Service Center in East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s snowing today, however, soon the temperatures will be warmer, the sun will actually shine, and Michiganders will get a chance to enjoy the great outdoors. Perhaps, they might even want to ride a bike to enjoy parts of Pure Michigan.

We got the chance to talk to Tim Potter, with the MSU Bikes Service Center in East Lansing, to find out more about how to pick the perfect bike and he also gave us some details about some great places to ride in the area.

They also have a special event, the Greater Lansing Ride of Silence 2022, that’s coming up on May 18th. Check out the videos to learn more!

