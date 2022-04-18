Advertisement

Here’s what you should do to protect your garden from cold Michigan weather

Not every plant is doomed during frost
What to do if you've already planted
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Clearly Mother Nature didn’t get the memo that we’re several weeks into Spring! And because of that, people who have already done some planting in their gardens may be starting from scratch.

Now Desk Mid-Day Brief: It’s snowing. Seriously.

Now is a really good time to prep your soil and clean your area but, if you jumped the gun and have already started planting in your garden, you should probably cover your plants. The former owner of Hyacinth House Lansing, Jim Schmidt, said you can’t just throw anything over your garden though, and warns people to be careful about how much weight the item you’re using adds to the plants.

“I still would consider covering them with plastic,” Schmidt said. “Some people like to use sheets or blankets.”

Rhea Van Atta has been a gardener for as long as she can remember. She said cold soil is not good for planting and agrees with Schmidt -- cover anything you’ve already planted. But Rhea said plastic could potentially allow the cold air to penetrate and harm any leaf it comes in contact with -- she thinks you should use straw, leaves or cloth.

Not every plant is doomed during frost -- Schmidt said that there are a few plants that can make it through lousy weather.

“Pansies are going to hold up nicely, primrose is gonna hold up,” Schmidt said. “Some of your Beirut perennials are OK.”

Additionally, experts said carrots, corn, spinach and other vegetables can be planted as soon as the ground has thawed out enough to be workable.

