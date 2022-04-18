Advertisement

Getting to know a face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Gregg Todd moved to Michigan from Maryland in August of 2020 to serve as the Ingham County Controller and Administrator.

An interesting fact about him is that he used to build golf courses! Check out the attached video for more on Todd.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

